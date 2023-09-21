Kiwi comedy not just for the ladies

Think Magic Mike with a healthy dose of Kiwi comedy, Ladies Night is a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who bare it all to reverse their fortune. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A handful of New Zealand’s finest Hollywood hunks are taking the stage in Invercargill — but this one is not just for the ladies.

Ladies Night is a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who figure baring all is their ticket to fame and fortune — think The Full Monty in Down Under, with a healthy dose of Kiwi comedy.

Publicist Sandra Roberts said despite the name, the show was really for everyone.

"Undoubtedly, women love it. But men, you don’t see as much flesh as you imagine you’re going to see — as it is really a comedy."

Stars of the show include Mike Edwards, who you may have seen in Shortland Street or Power Rangers, New Zealand comedy royalty Mark Wright, from That Comedy Show and The Billy T James Show, Jono Kenyon, from My Life Is Murder, Go Girls, and The Hobbit — among other well-known Kiwi faces.

Kenyon had been around the acting block a few times, and was no stranger to getting his kit off on screen and stage.

"There’s room for error in TV, you get to do another take ... But on the stage, it’s one and done. You’re at the mercy of the live audience.

"So especially with the end [of Ladies Night] it’s quite technical with lots of costumes, I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s a challenge for sure."

The show was written in 1987 by Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair and went on to become a global theatrical hit — it has been translated into 16 languages and remains New Zealand’s most commercially successful play of all time, she said.

"I’m super, super happy about [being involved]," Kenyon said.

"We’ve got an awesome group of actors in it and the creative team behind the scenes, and everyone just gets on like an absolute treat ... There’s no fear, and we just dive in headfirst, because it’s the type of show that we got to have fun in order for the audience to have fun."

Ladies Night is on for one night only at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 27, at the Invercargill Civic Theatre.

Tickets are available at eventfinda.co.nz.