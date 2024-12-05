Magician pulls big award out of his hat

Invercargill magician Wayne McEwan pictured with his "massive wand". He has been named the Children’s Entertainer of the Year by The Variety Artists Club of New Zealand. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A magician has become the first Southlander to be recognised in one of his industry’s main awards.

Wayne McEwan was last month named the Children’s Entertainer of the Year by The Variety Artists Club of New Zealand.

He said this award was the highest honour that could be given to a New Zealand variety entertainer.

"It’s the biggest award in New Zealand entertainment for children’s entertainers, so whether they’re an author, any sort of performer.

"It was amazing as I was among 200 of the best entertainers in the country. For me to bring an award back to Southland for the first time — it was wonderful."

He said to represent the region where he was "born and bred" at a national level was a privilege.

"Southland’s always been home, and it’s good to wave the Southland flag.

"We were at a big convention in America in August, and I took over a whole lot of books about Southland, so I’ve always promoted the province when I’m all over the world."

McEwan had been working in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years, performing shows throughout the country and also internationally.

He believed one of his differences in the industry was to provide a show where the whole family could sit down and enjoy themselves.

McEwan said it was funny when adults were coming to him now saying they remembered him from their childhood.

"I’m getting adults coming up to me and saying ‘Oh, you were at my 5th birthday party and now you’re doing my kids’ 5th birthday party.’

"So that’s pretty cool."

When asked about his favourite part of the job, he was quick to answer.

"It’s all about the kids’ reaction. There’s all sorts of things I do in my show — there are birds, rabbits, reptiles ... Just to get that reaction, that smile is what I love the most."