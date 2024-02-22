Missing macrons prompt criticism

Missing macrons in an Invercargill City Council report have led to a request from mana whenua to do better.

At an infrastructure committee meeting last week, mana whenua representative Rev Evelyn Cook pointed out the errors during discussion on a paper about road closures for an event.

"Can we please do something about macrons that are missing in this report?" she asked.

"There should be one on the ‘o’ in Ōreti. There should be one on the ‘o’ in Waihōpai. If we need to do something about the spell check IT programme, can we please do it?

"Because it’s actually annoying — it changes the meaning of the words."

In response, council group manager for infrastructure services Erin Moogan said the organisation was in the process of aligning its reporting standards, and the issue could be highlighted as part of that.

Strategic asset planning manager Doug Rodgers said the concerns would be noted.

"I think it’s not a willingness problem. It’s more a technical knowledge problem of how to put that in."

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell backed Rev Cook, saying it was appropriate she kept raising the issue.

"We should be wise enough now that we pick up on it," he said.

— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.