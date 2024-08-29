Mondays turning crafty

Ruth Stewart has been sharing her fine spinning skills with members of the community at a newly formed spinning group at South Alive in Invercargill.

Mondays are gearing up to be busy for crafters meeting at South Alive.

Joyce McGimpsey, 74, who has been spinning for about 50 years, started the group, which has quickly grown to include up to 13 women with skills ranging from beginner to expert.

"I came to South Alive and I wanted to learn at a knitting group, but they said it was full.

"So when I said I spin, they said ‘well why don’t you start a group?’.

"I wanted it to be a nice, friendly down-to-earth group."

They were always learning from each other’s collective experience.

The woolcraft was not limited to spinning — knitting and crocheting were included in their weekly get-togethers.

Ann Connaghan’s husband started her in the craft after his spinning wheel sat idle for years after he died.

"I always had his wheel and I wanted to go back to it one day when I had time."

She felt encouraged to join the group after meeting a friend who was already involved.

"The ladies have just been so helpful, because my wheel doesn’t go smoothly but they all had a go at fixing it — lots of hints and tips and books to share that give you lots of ideas."

Ruth Stewart loves to spend her days on her veranda spinning super-fine two-ply wool suitable for baby shawls — especially for heirloom pieces.

But her work also included creating men’s homespun jerseys from scratch.

It took about 20 hours to produce one ball of two-ply Corriedale wool.

"I only spin good stuff — I’m very choosey. I was in the farming world, so I know what I like," she said.

She would charge about $300 for a man’s jersey, "but if you actually put your time into it, you’re not getting anything at all".

Mend-it-Monday was another South Alive initiative where people would drop garments in for repairs or alterations and enjoy a cup of The Pantry’s coffee while waiting for their garment to come back.

Mend-it-Monday was the brainchild of South Alive champion Norma Anderson.

Sewer Ann Irving said she got "roped" into helping the group soon after it started.

Helping others was the motive and a privilege, and the free cuppa and lunch were a bonus.

"We’re doing grandmother stuff and mother stuff.

"A lot of people haven’t got a lot of spare cash and this is helping people not to have to buy new clothes and not filling up landfills.

"It’s all about teaching people to be more resilient and just not having to go out and buy things all the time — just be happy where you are.

Invercargill resident Sharryn McCormack said she felt spoiled by the help she received from the group.

Mend-it-Monday meant she received the help with tasks she could not do for herself, due to having impaired sight.

"I’ll come in and I’ll have a cup of coffee and a chat with other people ... the [sewers] are so helpful."

- By Toni McDonald