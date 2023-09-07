Murihiku Pride! a week-long celebration

The rainbow colours will be filling Southland this week when the first pride week in the region kicks off.

After a series of separate events over the years, Chroma Initiative Southland decided to create Murihiku Pride! Celebrating our diverse South which will see a week-long of events aimed not just for the LGBTQIA+ community but also for everyone.

Chroma chairman David Sarshalom said other regions already held and celebrated pride week — but this would be a first for Southland.

"There’s been some pride events, like a picnic in the park or a party to celebrate pride, but there’s never been a proper week of different events, in different venues with guests with speakers and community engagement.

"So I think this has been something that we’ve wanted to do for a while."

The events begin this Saturday with a Rainbow Park Run at Queens Park, then a youth ball, an afternoon tea at Invercargill City Libraries, a movie night on Wednesday, a poetry event on Thursday and a session for Maori and Pasifika next Saturday.

Dr Sarshalom believed one of the highlights would be the closing event of the week, OUTspoken.

It would be a panel discussion featuring Teoti Jardine, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Mani Bruce Mitchell, Jack Byrne, Police Senior Sergeant Rhona Stace and Joanne Neilson, who would be sharing stories from the frontline of rainbow history and activity, he said.

"For me, this is one of the most exciting ones.

"It’s more about sharing stories and questions and answers, like interactions with the audience. I think also just being open to maybe asking some difficult questions and getting some answers from different parts of the country, different experiences, different age groups."

He hoped the week could build bridges and break stereotypes around the subjects as the rainbow community was growing and becoming more visible.

"I would hate for people to always fall back on the stereotype and say, ‘Oh, this is never gonna run because this is Southland and so what were you expecting?’

"I think, giving it a chance, and especially just I think doing some quality events that people can come in they can enjoy themselves, they can perhaps pick something that’s useful — it might help to bridge some gaps."

Dr Sarshalom hoped this would be the first of many pride weeks to come.

"I think that’s really important to live in a place and to feel like you can be out and about with your partner, with your family, with your friends, and not feel like this is something that will get you in the spotlight in a negative way.

"We kind of envisioned pride as something that would showcase to people who might perhaps not have that much context, different aspects around culture, poetry and community activism."

To find out more, go to the Chroma website.