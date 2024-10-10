Mustangs to gather in city

Revving up to host the 45th National Mustang Convention next Friday are Tony Forde (left) and Southern Mustang Club president Mark Reidie. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Double up your Mustang mania.

Over 150 Mustangs will stampede into Invercargill for the Southern Muster Mustang Car Show next week.

The Southern Mustang Club is hosting the 45th annual national Mustang convention from October 18-21 and this year it coincides with the formidable vehicle"s 60th anniversary.

Southern Mustang Club president Mark Reidie said: "We"ve hosted it twice before, last time was eight years ago.

"There"s 150 cars coming from throughout New Zealand. You won"t see 150 Mustangs in one spot too often.

"So there"ll be some very special cars there right from "64 and a-halfs, to 2024.""

Invercargill multiple Mustang owner and driver Tony Forde was equally jubilant about this year"s Southern Muster and was ecstatic that this year"s show would celebrate the car"s six-decade history.

"It"s the 60th anniversary of Mustang, which of course is the largest single selling model vehicle ever, so it"s a fairly incredible effort and it"s made the Ford Motor Company profit for many, many years,"" Mr Forde said.

Over 300 visitors are expected to converge on Murihiku for the convention and take part in a Mustang-crazed programme.

The events include a car show at ILT Stadium Southland, a dine and dance at Transport World, a car run and an awards dinner, function and farewell breakfast at the Ascot Park Hotel.

The Southern Mustang Club is one of just six clubs throughout Aotearoa that hold the popular event.

Activities will be held both in the city as well as around the wider Southland region.

A cavalcade of Mustangs will be driven through Queen"s Park next Sunday morning through the Band Rotunda centre.

Mr Reidie said it would "be fairly spectacular as the cars all come down the avenue through the trees.

"So it"ll be a pretty phenomenal sight.""

A significant contingent from Auckland were attending the event this year using the journey travelling from the north to also take in the sights of Te Wai Pounamu.

• Southern Muster Mustang Car Show, Saturday, October 19, 10am-4pm. ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill.

Admission: Adults $10, free entry for children under 12.