New football development officer keen to get going

Gargi Lele has returned to take up the role of football development officer for Southland Football. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A familiar face is back at Southland Football, and it won’t just be the game she intends to get in shape.

Gargi Lele has returned "home" from Dunedin to take up the role of football development officer tasked with looking after the senior game and the development of the women’s game in the region.

Lele is studying a masters in sports science, majoring in strength and conditioning, and she wants to use her studies in her new role as much as possible.

"I want to introduce the Southern United team to the importance of strength and conditioning training and looking after nutrition," Lele said.

Fresh from working as an anti-doping volunteer at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Lele said the event inspired her to continue her studies and help develop the game in New Zealand.

"I hope I will be able to help local players and coaches with looking after their health and wellbeing ... this idea was inspired from the Women’s World Cup."

An avid Arsenal fan of both the women’s and men’s teams, Lele recently paid an emotional visit to the Emirates Stadium.

She admitted she cried and the highlight of her year was meeting Arsenal player Lia Walti at the world cup.

Lele is looking forward to getting her teeth into the role and catching up with players and teams old and new as preparations for the 2024 season continue to gather momentum.