New tipsters step up to the plate

In case you hadn’t heard, Super Rugby is back this weekend. I’m not sure if it’s Super 12, 15, 10?

But I have been informed it’s 11 so let’s go with that. That means five games per weekend with one team having the bye.

Everybody plays each other once so I think that’s 11 games and then it gets murky.

In that second round, which is only "partial", they are trying to schedule as many local derbies as possible, so the New Zealand sides are at an immediate disadvantage, but it puts "bums on seats". Then the top six teams qualify for the playoffs as the other five run off into the sunset.

We’ll discuss over the next few weeks who is likely to make the "mythical six". But let’s sit back this weekend and just enjoy the games.

The Express tipping competition is up and running again and four of our regulars are returning — Hunting & Fishing (various selectors), Simon from GJ Gardner, Shane from GWD Toyota, and Reece from RDR Builders, so welcome back team. Our new tipsters are Dallas from BDO Invercargill, Coxy from Pro Storage, D Roberts Fencing (various selectors) and Liam from JK’s Engineering. Welcome to the fold lads.

Can someone beat Shane please? He’s won the last two comps.

So what happens in week one?

On Friday the Crusaders take on the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

The Crusaders (12-) have a host of All Blacks suiting up and have no option but to win despite an average pre-season.

The Hurricanes have lost their three superstars in Savea, Barrett and Perenara and have a host of injuries. Crusaders win.

The Highlanders (12-) are in Sydney and have already lost Nareki, Howden and Haig but they are fit and I’m tipping an early season upset. The ’Tahs won’t be easy as they’ve recruited well from the Rebels and have been in camp forever but in "Jamie J" we trust.

The Drua (12-) are at home to Aussie’s best side, the Brumbies, but I sniff another upset as Fiji don’t lose at home.

The Blues (12-) take on the Chiefs at Eden Park and even though they’ve lost Darry, the playing through champs should get it done.

In the late game on Saturday night, the Force host Moana Pasifika (12-) and the Pacific Island boys never win there.

I’m thinking three upsets in the first weekend, so with Ardie at the helm, Moana Pasifika sneak through.

Good luck!

- By Paul Dwyer