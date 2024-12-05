Orchestra crew inspire children

The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra outreach team spoke with Waverley Park School pupils last week. Lydia Ford explains the intricacies of the French horn to Eva Cribb, 11, while Freya Tuhura, 6, gets to have a close look at Michelle Brown’s 209-year-old violin. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Gasps of amazement were heard from the Waverley Park School audience when they discovered Dunedin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) violinist Michelle Brown’s instrument was 209 years old.

Six members of the DSO were visiting the school as part of its outreach programme, touring 30 Otago and Southland schools during the past two weeks.

The six members explained about the sections of an orchestra and which part their instrument came from, how it worked and what was similar.

The interactive 45-minute concert, which featured musical pieces showcasing strings, percussion, woodwind and brass instruments, is designed to captivate young audiences and spark enthusiasm for classical music.

A little head-bobbing could be seen as the children were introduced to some classical music pieces. But the crowd especially responded to more well-known pieces including Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations and Somewhere Over the Rainbow

The musicians shared how their musical careers started from about primary school age.

Waverley School principal Kerry Hawkins said having the members of the orchestra was a great opportunity for the children.

"They don’t get a chance to see this stuff. You don’t see this on TV ... and you certainly don’t get up close and personal like this.

"Who knows, it might have lit a fire under somebody."

Mr Hawkins appreciated the generosity of the DSO.

"It’s a great opportunity to expose kids to stuff that they wouldn’t otherwise hear."

- By Toni McDonald