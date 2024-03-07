Oreti Park Speedway brings up a special milestone

Jason Clark and Brad Waddick double the fun at Oreti Park Speedway. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

This weekend marks a milestone in Southern Bolts and Fasteners Oreti Park Speedway’s rich history, as the club embarks on its 50th anniversary.

This meeting, which is supported by Newfield Autos, will see a host of grades doing battle to claim some commemorative silverware, and pay tribute to a club that has continually fought tough times since its humble beginnings to now be regarded as one of the country’s best motorcycle speedway tracks.

The club will host some of the country’s top riders across the sidecar and solo grades, as well as the junior divisions, classic grades and the new flat tracker grade which is gaining popularity at the track.

This celebration meeting will feature classic bikes from years gone by, as well as some TQs doing parade laps, a grade that was popular at Oreti Park Speedway in the 1970s and 80s.

These cars have been remarkably restored to their former glory, and honour the heritage and rich history that comes with this club.

The club has designed commemorative clothing that will be available to buy and will also host an evening of celebration in late April for members and former members to share stories and celebrate half a century.

The team at Oreti Park Speedway have always remained true to the history of the club, and look forward to showcasing that history on Saturday.

The Oreti Park Speedway 50th anniversary meeting gets under way at 2pm this Saturday with the grand parade starting at 1.45pm.

Gates open to the public at noon with a $20 entry fee at Pit Rd, Sandy Point, Otatara.

- By Daryl Shuttleworth