Otago captain Withy heading back to Southland Stags

Sean Withy has signed a three-year deal with the Stags. PHOTO: PETER McINTOSH

Otago rugby captain Sean Withy is going home.

Withy has signed a three-year deal to join the Southland Stags.

It is a major blow for Otago but perhaps no surprise given the aggressive flanker bleeds maroon, having grown up in Dipton and captained the Southland Boys’ High School First XV before he headed north to join Otago University.

Withy had a breakthrough campaign with the Highlanders this year before sharing leadership duties with Sam Gilbert for Otago in the NPC.

Southland director of rugby Matt Saunders, who himself represented both Otago and Southland, said bringing Withy home was a "huge boost" for the Stags, who have had seasons of struggle in the national championship.

"Sean is a brilliant player and leader in any team he’s in," Saunders said.

"We’ve enjoyed watching his progress and we’re looking forward to having him back on home turf with many of his close mates."

Rugby Southland chief executive Steve Mitchell was thrilled to get Withy back in maroon, as it was the union’s goal to re-sign players who had left the province in their early careers.

"We’ve always wanted to get our Southland players home, and Sean’s capability as a player is going to lift our programme once again, as we have seen over the past three seasons," Mitchell said.

"The team behind our team have been putting in the hard yards, and the programme is one that players enjoy and want to commit to."

Withy will join Southland after the Highlanders’ Super Rugby season.