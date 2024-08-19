Park secure first title in three years

Queens Park secured their first Donald Gray title in three years, with two games still to play, after a 3-0 win over Old Boys on Friday night.

The win put the Surrey Park side in an unassailable lead at the top of the league table.

Park was clearly up for the game, and only took 2 minutes to score when Ganesh Thapa grabbed the first of his two goals of the evening. Park doubled their lead through Bryan Orobio 10 minutes later when the Park hitman casually slotted an effort in the bottom corner past the stationary Old Boys keeper.

Thapa scored a classy effort to extend Park’s lead, cutting the ball in from an acute angle to all but secure the league title before halftime.

Old Boys created some chances in the second half but didn’t look like they were threatening to spoil the party. Park had an effort cleared off the line and the Old Boys keeper produced two excellent saves to prevent Park heaping further misery on the Waverley Park side.

The significance of Park’s title win shouldn’t be overlooked. This is a reserve side, with the senior side competing in the Southern Premier League. There hasn’t been a time when a club competing in the Dunedin competition has also won its domestic league.

Co-coach Jason McMath and manager Mark Bugden were delighted with the title win.

“We have been stretched for players throughout the season and are proud of the players who have stepped up and made this possible,” McMath said.

“To win it with two games to spare shows just how special this team and club are,”

The fact this is a reserve side was a detail not lost on Bugden.

Park have little time to celebrate the win; the side is back in Charity Cup action against Division One title winner Winton FC on Monday.

If Park win that game, they will have a final to play, plus they have been drawn to play a competition game against the Old Boys’ Fletcher Cup team. If Old Boys win that, they earn the right to play Queenstown FC for a place in next season’s Southern Premier League. As Park already have a side in the competition, their reward, should they beat Old Boys, is bragging rights only.

So, there is still plenty for Park to play for. They already have the preseason trophy, now the league, but still have the Charity Cup and the Larry O’Rorke challenge trophy to play for.