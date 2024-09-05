Planting seeds of knowledge

Waikawa gardener Judy-diane tends to her garden, where she hosts free gardening workshops. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Seeing people motivated to grow food for themselves and their families inspires a Waikawa gardener to teach gardening for free.

The green-fingered guru has been sharing her gardening wisdom with the Catlins community for three years.

A mix of novice and experienced gardeners have been attending the free gardening workshops held at the gardener’s home.

"I’ve always loved gardening for the table and often wondered who was I going to pass this skill on to," Judy-diane said.

The Waikawa resident started Judy’s Garden three years ago after a successful preserving workshop she initiated during the Covid-19 lockdown inspired her to start a gardening workshop.

"It really started in February 2021 in my garage.

"I invited six people over and said whatever you’d like to preserve come over and show us how you preserve meat, fruit, all sorts.

"That was when I decided to facilitate a garden workshop."

At the turn of each season, she provides free gardening workshops including building compost, pruning and potting plants.

Her almanac is a gardening book she has had since she was 18.

The book guides her on what she should do year by year.

"It’s a mixture of going through the notes and other bits and pieces that I’ve gleaned over the years," she said.

The workshops are offered four times a year to coincide with every season.

Due to their popularity, the theory part of the teaching is conducted at the Waikawa Hall.

"Last year my granddaughter brought a friend, and she said, ‘Nana, that was such a good workshop, so laidback, easy, good learning style.

"That’s how it is — we have a pot luck lunch, do some theory, questions-and-answers stuff in the morning, then in the afternoon everyone heads down to my house for the gardening session," Judy-diane said.

She considers the workshop as much as a social, interactive day as a day of learning.

"It’s about people wanting to be part of something.

"People are feeling uplifted and maybe that’s why they come.

"I just love the day and I love people. Facilitating the workshop is a part of me," she said.