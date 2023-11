PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Neil Carstairs, on his Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide, is ahead of Ken "Yogi" Goodwin on an Indian Scout at the Southern Dragways Memorial Meeting held at Teretonga Park last Sunday.

Grant Finn gets rapidly off the line in his Ford Falcon Turbocharged V8. Finn scorched down the quarter mile in 10.58 seconds and achieved 135mph.