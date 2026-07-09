Representing Southland and New Zealand

Photo: Getty Images

Tarnee Gallen. Photo: supplied

Club: Invercargill Dodgers Softball Club.

What are your thoughts about being selected for this tournament? Super stoked. An awesome opportunity.

Is this your first international tournament? Yes.

What are you looking forward to? Meeting like minded players from around the country, picking up new skills and competing to my full potential.

Name of the tournament and where it is being held: U19 Girls International Cup and New South Wales tri-series.

Rylan Scott. Photo: supplied

Club: Demons Softball Club, Invercargill.

What are your thoughts about being selected for this tournament? I am proud to be selected and represent New Zealand again but this year in U19. I aim to try my hardest and hope to help contribute to a win with my team.

Is this your first international tournament? No, it is my second tournament with the International Softball Association. Last year I attended the U15 Australia tournament where New Zealand was lucky to have two teams and my team did pretty well placing, I think third.

What are you looking forward to? Going to a new country experiencing their culture and meeting new people. It is somewhere new in the world to go and experiencing what teams are like over there and also being coached by New Zealand’s best coaches and surrounded by the top New Zealand sox team all round.

Name of the tournament and where it is being held? U19 Development Boys International Youth Cup in Prague Mike Stapleton Memorial Tournament.

Eden McDonald. Photo: supplied

Club: Panthers Softball Club.

What are your thoughts about being selected for this tournament? It is a really exciting opportunity to go and play softball in a different country and learn from international level coaches.

Is this your first international tournament? Yes.

What are you looking forward to? Looking forward to playing softball in Australia with a bunch of new people. To have a look around Sydney and going to the NRL Grand Finale which is part of our travel package.

Name of the tournament and where it is being held? U15 Girls Tasman Cup Tournament, New South Wales.

Jax Tuau-Kuiti. Photo: supplied

Club: Demons Softball Club, Invercargill

What are your thoughts about being selected for this tournament? I’m excited for the tournament. A bit nervous too.

Is this your first international tournament? Yes.

What are you looking forward to? I’m looking forward to the games we get to play and my new teammates.

Name of the tournament and where it is being held? Tasman invitational cup in Australia.

• Panthers Softball Club player Kate Wells has also been selected for the U15 team.