Riverton club hot to trot at home

Nathan Williamson works some of his team in preparation for an outing on the grass at Riverton Racecourse. PHOTO: BRUCE STEWART

It will be a momentous day for the Riverton Trotting Club on Sunday.

The club will return to race at the Riverton Racecourse for the first time in 24 years. The club last raced at its home course in April 2000.

A big day has been organised to celebrate the homecoming with a full programme of racing on the grass track to be complemented by Fashion in the Field, free entertainment and giveaways for children including bouncy castles and lolly scrambles, a $250 Prezzy Card to be won and courtesy coaches from Riverton and Colac Bay.

The feature races will be the Riverton Rural Transport Riverton Cup and the Neville Cleaver Fishing Aparima Trot, both for a stake of $20,000 over a distance of 2800 metres.

Alongside a quality day of harness racing there is plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

The Red Door, Driftaway to the Riviera Fashion in the Field competition will have a theme of ladies dressed for lunch at a cafe by the beach with hat, summer dress and accessories all complementing each other – a theme which suits Riverton to a tee.

Prizes consist of accommodation at Le Riviera Guest House, vouchers from Red Door, an infrared sauna from Driftaway Massage and flowers.

There will be food options on course and a free courtesy coach service running between the Carriers Arms Hotel and the Colac Bay Tavern & Holiday Park.

It will be quite an occasion as the Riverton Trotting Club returns home.

The first race is scheduled for 12.20pm and admission to the course is free.

To find out more, find the Riverton Trotting Club on Facebook.

- By Lindsay Beer