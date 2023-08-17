Rugby ball signed, sealed and delivered for fundraiser

ILT president and former international rugby referee Paddy O’Brien (left), Graeme Dingle Foundation Southern Trust deputy chairman Dean Addie and Invercargill Airport business development manager Julie Jack. Photo supplied.

A group of local leaders have tackled a real mission for charity.

As part of a fundraiser, the Graeme Dingle Foundation Southern decided to have a rugby ball signed by every winning Rugby World Cup captain.

The initiative started a couple years ago and since then, foundation members had been working to make it a reality.

They secured all the required signatures apart from one — South African Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

With this important piece of the puzzle missing, the foundation made an appeal to local partners.

ILT president and international rugby referee Paddy O’Brien and Invercargill Airport Ltd business development manager Julie Jack stepped forward to accomplish the mission.

Mr O’Brien used his connections in the rugby world to get in touch with Kolisi, who agreed to take part in the fundraiser while he was in Auckland for a test match last month.

Then Ms Jack ensured safe transportation of the rugby ball from Southland to the Springboks’ hotel in Auckland.

Mr O’Brien said it was a pleasure to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause.

"The foundation’s dedication to transforming the lives of young Southlanders and building their confidence and resilience is truly admirable.

"I am proud to be a part of this initiative and support their fundraising efforts."

Graeme Dingle Foundation Southern Trust deputy chairman Dean Addie was overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone involved in.

"[They] went the extra mile to make this a reality.

"This collaboration showcases the power of community spirit and the positive change it can create."

He said the ball would be auctioned at a Graeme Dingle Foundation function in Auckland unless a great offer came forward first.

"The funds raised from the sale of these rugby balls will enable us to reach more young people, positively impact their lives, and provide valuable life skills to empower them for the future."



