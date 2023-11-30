Saloon final hits Riverside Speedway this weekend

Former New Zealand Champ Thomas Korff will return to Riverside on Sunday. PHOTO: CORBYN SHUTTLEWORTH

In 2021, Riverside Speedway hosted the New Zealand Saloon Championship, one of the best Saloon events ever hosted and enjoyed by drivers the length of the country.

This Sunday many of these drivers will once again converge on Riverside for the final of the Brian FM South Island Saloon Series.

This series is raced over two weeks with rounds being hosted in Christchurch, Greymouth, Cromwell, Dunedin and, of course, right here at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway.

A number of big names have entered the event including George Phillips — the current 2NZ from Cromwell, Trent Amrein, the 3NZ from Kihikihi, Ashton Osborne and Willie Woodhouse, of Christchurch, Craig and Thomas Korff, of Stratford and Dan Cook, of Gisborne, just to name a few.

Local fans will also have their own man to cheer on with Riverside driver Graham Williamson entered in the series.

Williamson is a definite chance of being at the pointy end of this field and has been in some good form leading into the event, recently winning the Central Otago Championship.

Six Shooters will also race for the Southland Championship and should attract a big filed of drivers locally and from Cromwell.

Recent form would suggest Harrison Brown and Duane Cracknell would be the drivers to beat, Brown placing second at the Canterbury Champs and winning the Central Otago Champs, while Cracknell won two of the three races at Riverside's previous meeting.

You also cannot discount young guns Alex Crosbie and Hayden Graves who both have vast motorsport experience across multiple disciplines, it will definitely be a case of everything going to plan on the day for whoever takes this championship.

Production Saloons will race for Best Pairs, while Stockcars, Streetstocks and Youth Saloons will be on hand as support grades.

Public gates open at 11am Sunday with the first race getting under way at 1pm.