Selby-Rickit heading north

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The last of the Selby-Rickits has left the southern building.

After more than a decade in the south, Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will leave Invercargill to take up the position as assistant coach of the Mainland Tactix in Christchurch.

The 34-year-old had become a fixture in the Southern Steel back court and a regular face at ILT Stadium Southland.

She first moved to the south from Otaki when she was just 16.

She was followed by her sister Te Paea and also her rugby playing brother Manaaki.

Te Huinga Reo has been named as the Mainland Tactix assistant coach for next year’s season.

She will join head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, who she played under at the Central Pulse, and will be coaching her sister and shooter, Te Paea.

The defender called time on her playing career at the end of the Steel’s season, where she played her 200th game, and signalled her coaching desires.

Selby-Rickit moved to Christchurch following the season, continuing to work towards her teaching career, for a placement at Te Kura Whakapūmau i te Reo Tūturu ki Waitaha, opening the door for the assistant role.

“When the Tactix assistant coach position came up it intrigued me because it meant I could complete my teaching registration while remaining in the netball world and also still be immersed in Te Ao Maori — three birds with one stone so it was an opportunity too good to miss," Selby-Rickit said.

She thanked everyone for their help in her time in the south.

"The support I received from the people and community down there was unbelievable and they made me feel at home immediately.

"I have really enjoyed my time there and I will miss walking into Stadium Southland every day and saying ‘hi’ to the staff, walking passed the many offices and seeing all the kids playing various sports.

Te Paea played for the Steel from 2011-19 and racked up 93 appearances for the side before she moved to Christchurch at the end of the 2019 season, playing for the Tactix.

Manaaki was an aggressive lock forward for the Southland side who first played for the Southland team in 2017.

He picked up some injuries in the following couple of years and then moved north to Bay of Plenty in 2021, having played 22 games for Southland.

The 27-year-old was also a member of the Highlanders for a couple of years but left for the Chiefs for the 2023 season and has also played for the Maori All Blacks.