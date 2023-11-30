Simmonds up for huge task

Penny Simmonds

Four ministerial roles, a big job to do in the ever-changing tertiary sector but Penny Simmonds is not forgetting those who voted her in.

Ms Simmonds, who was returned as Invercargill MP in her second term last month, almost qualifies as the minister of everything after being given a full hand when the cabinet was announced last week.

She is a minister outside cabinet being appointed the Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills, Minister for the Environment, Minister for Disability Issues and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

She was thrilled with her new positions. "It’s a great privilege to have this opportunity to represent the people of the Invercargill electorate in this new coalition Government. I hope to do all that I can to use my position to promote Southern interests and enhance the regional economic development of this province," she said.

The 64-year-old mother of three said she enjoyed Wellington but it was nice to head south when she could.

"I’m a Southlander at heart and always look forward to returning home to the Invercargill electorate at the end of each week.

"In my first term, I prided myself on spending time in the Invercargill electorate, supporting local constituents, and I am confident that I can continue to effectively balance these local and national responsibilities. I also want to be clear that I will continue to be a strong voice for Southland people."

Four new ministerial roles will be demanding, but she was enthusiastic about the challenges of these new responsibilities and confident about the workload.

"After three years as National’s spokesperson for Tertiary Education and Skills, I am particularly eager to begin working with this sector in bringing about the changes that have been asked for."

For more than 20 years as the chief executive of Southern Institute of Technology, she was aware of how important the institution was to the city.

"The Southern Institute of Technology is a tremendously important asset for our city and it has a positive future. I believe it is essential for it to be able to make its own decisions regarding the future of the Zero Fees scheme and I support that.

"I also am particularly pleased to have the opportunity to work at reshaping the vocational education sector nationally. I have always been opposed to the polytechnic mega-merger and do not believe the Te Pukenga model is fit for purpose. In the weeks to come I want to work with this sector in reshaping its direction, while also exploring the challenges faced by the university sector."

She never forgot the fact that she got to her busy position because of support from the people of Invercargill. She won the Invercargill seat by 8889 votes last month. "I acknowledge that I am here by virtue of the tremendous support from the people of the Invercargill electorate. Southlanders have put their trust in me, and I intend to repay that by continuing to champion the needs of our province in Wellington.

"My new ministerial portfolios also have particular synergies with Southland and it’s exciting to be given work to do that is important, both for this province and wider New Zealand.

"I want to ensure the issues that matter to this region, including the economy, health and law and order, are put under the spotlight. I want to see Southland farmer confidence restored and small business operators enjoying a more positive future. I am excited to move this region forward with the new vigour and direction local people want."