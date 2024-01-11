Society honours much-loved poet

Participants at last year’s Robert Burns celebrations. This year’s dinner will be held this month .PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The St Andrew’s Scottish Society of Southland is holding its annual Robert Burns supper/dinner celebrations on January 20.

The official part of the supper celebration begins with bagpipes resonating through the hall as they pipe in the hosts of the dinner, which in Invercargill is the St Andrew’s Scottish Society’s committee members.

After the official welcome, guests will stand for the toast to the King, and the piping in of the haggis, the haggis ceremony has begun, the entrance of the haggis, to soon be followed by the Burn’s ode Address to the Haggis and toasts a-plenty to continue the evening.

The Selkirk Grace, also known as Burns’ Grace at Kirkcudbright will usher in the meal catered by Country Manor. The evening’s guest speaker, Iain Walker, will speak about his journey from Scotland to Invercargill.

Burns was born in Alloway, Scotland, in 1759. At his death in 1796, the 37-year-old cultural icon left behind a rich heritage of sonnets, lyrics and works which addressed many political and civil issues of his time.

He was buried with full civil and military honours on the same day his son Maxwell was born.

The traditional New Year’s Eve song Auld Lang Syne is possibly Burns’ best-known piece of work from his extensive collection and is sung all over the world.

The committee wished to thank the ILT for its continued support of the dinner.

Tickets sales are limited to 99 people and there will be no door sales. Tickets can be bought from Kathy Richardson on 03 2169 538 or 020 4105 1002.