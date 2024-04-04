Southland girls give many sports a go

Southland schoolgirls hone their hockey skills at Fern Fever at Turnbull Thomson Park in Invercargill last week. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

More than 300 female pupils from throughout Southland let loose in Invercargill last week, kicking rugby balls, swinging hockey sticks and stumping cricket wickets.

They turned out in their hundreds last Wednesday to take part in the Invercargill Fern Fever 2024 event presented by Southland Football at Turnbull Thomson Park.

The aim of the initiative was to promote girls’ participation in sports that were normally dominated by boys.

Southland Football girls and women’s development officer Gargi Lele said the event was "one of the best days in Southland because we are hosting Fern Fever".

"It’s about giving the girls the opportunity to play in a fun and a safe environment where they don’t have to worry about having to play against boys so it’s just a nice space for them to play sports with their friends and classmates."

Clusters of girls aged 8-13 filled the park, bouncing from sport to sport while music blasted out from speakers positioned at each end of the park.

Girls get their games on at Fern Fever, presented by Southland Football, last Wednesday.

Some danced and sang along to their favourite tunes while they gave rugby, cricket, hockey and football a go.

"I think it’s important for all kids to be active but for girls in particular, it’s important that they feel safe," Southland Football development officer Ryan Gardiner said.

"Today’s event gives them a good way of being introduced to sports they wouldn’t normally take part in."

The inaugural event attracted pupils from Winton and Gore.

Southland Football was appreciative of its sponsors who supported the event.

- By Nina Tapu