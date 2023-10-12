Southland tipsters top a tough round

It was a tough round for both tipping comps but the Southland team surged back into title contention. They were 14 points behind their Otago counterparts heading into the quarterfinals but the margin is only 2 points heading into semifinal weekend.

Simon Culhane, unencumbered by no longer having to pick Southland, was the only tipster in both provinces to pick all four games. Let’s be honest it wasn’t that hard from memory. I tipped them all out!! Reese from RDR Builders is 4 points clear and, with only 6 available points over the next two weeks, will be very hard to catch. Only Dan from Deep South Glass has any real chance of running him down.

Canterbury were always going to be tough to roll at home and Auckland (who again failed to flatter) came up five points short to disappear into the ether. Wellington got off to a flyer against Waikato and put up a big margin. The Mooloo came storming back and only 4 points adrift, besieged the Wellington line till the 85th minute but “Horatio at the bridge” defence held but only just. Taranaki — my wildcard to win it all — put Tasman to bed in the second spell to confirm a home semi. As I suggested last week, Hawke’s Bay were looking to atone for their “Shield splintering” histrionics and put BOP to the sword in the last 10 minutes to record a 10-point win and back to Wellington they go.

So where to next? Taranaki host Canterbury in the first semifinal. Canterbury, for my liking, have just not been convincing enough and Taranaki are hitting form at the right time and have some real game breakers in the backline. Fergus Burke, one of Canterbury’s best, is out at flyhalf, so take the Ambers & Blacks.

Hawke’s Bay come down to the capital where they are the only team to beat Wellington this year. They could easily go through to the final and win it all. But I’ve said it before, this championship is Wellington’s to lose. Wellington just.

But what about the real action this weekend – the World Cup quarters? Wales will beat Argentina, even without No 8 Faletau. They are structured, organised and have a simple game plan under Gatland. In contrast, Cheika is all over the place.

England will bore Fiji to death to make yet another semi and it pains me to say that. In the REAL quarterfinals, France at home should hold the Boks up front and possibly be too strong for the unemployed Bok backline. For the ABs to win they will have to storm out the gates and put real defensive pressure on Ireland and force them into mistakes or they are no chance as Ireland are the best team on display at the Cup. Enjoy it all.

- By Paul Dwyer