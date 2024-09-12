Special edition takes the cake

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
James Hargest College student Flynn Pannett has been delivering the Southland Express to letterboxes in the city after school, for about a year.
His birthday this year — August 5 — was a Thursday, the Express delivery day.
After having help from his family to finish his job faster, he was surprised at home with his own edition of the Southland Express, in the form of a birthday cake.
"Yeah, that was a cool cake. I’ve had lots of cool cakes from mum over the years as well."
His mother, Michelle Pannett, said she loved to make cakes for her son and tried to be creative with them.
Flynn said he loved his job.
"It's quite relaxing. I listen to music while doing it and I find my zone, so it is a good job."