Spreading Christmas cheer to families

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Margaret Knowler (left) and Helen Goatley, of Family Works Southland, ready to receive gifts for under the Family Works Christmas tree.

Family Works has kicked off its annual Christmas appeal, collecting gifts to give to families it supports who may otherwise miss out.

Family Works manager Irene Te Koeti said for many people, Christmas was a time of joy, but for others it could be a time of stress and added financial hardship.

Anyone who would like to give some Christmas cheer to families in need can place new, unwrapped gifts for children and teens aged 10-16 years under the Christmas tree at the Family Works reception,183 Spey St, Invercargill by tomorrow (Friday, December 15).