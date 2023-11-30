Staff make a difference for visually impaired

Sandra Mayhew was very impressed with the service Crafty's Bar and Grill host Natalya Hawkes gave when the flat-screen eftpos machine was converted to assist visually impaired customers. Her thoughtful customer service earned her and Taylah Dallas (absent) a special recognition from Ms Mayhew's regular coffee group and a Blind Bit of a Difference Award from the Invercargill branch. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Crafty's Bar and Grill hosts Natalya Hawkes and Taylah Dallas knew the bar’s flat-screen eftpos machine was not going to work well for a group of visually impaired customers — so the pair went into problem-solving mode.

Sandra Mayhew and Robyn Garden said visually impaired people usually found the eftpos machines with tactile numbers a simple process to use.

But some newer models had a flat, touch screen that did not have any reference points to guide fingers around the screen.

Training staff how to activate the accessibility options to serve visually impaired customers could make all the difference to a customer, they said.

Ms Mayhew and her group of Latte-Ladies were very impressed with the forethought the two Crafty’s Bar and Grill hosts had shown.

They had shown great initiative in pre-empting the needs of the group, which included ordering meals from the menu, the pair said.

"They went the extra mile that provided service that gave us some help."

The young staff members also read the menus to the coffee group.

Learning how to use new or unfamiliar technology was not always easy for someone who was visually impaired, Ms Mayhew said.

"... But for us ... you managed to step us through it all right.

"It was the first time someone had gone to that extent to work it out and explain it to us. And they did it without being asked."

The pair were presented a Blind Bit of Difference award for their considerate gesture and thoughtful customer service.

"It (host’s efforts) were very much appreciated for the help that you gave us. You went out of your way, and you actually want to help. "

It was the first time the Latte-Ladies had experienced employees who had properly prepared for their custom.

"Nobody else has done that."

Knowing how to meet the needs of visually impaired people could be difficult to interpret sometimes.

"It’s [sight] one of those things you don’t appreciate until you’ve lost it."

Ms Mayhew and Ms Garden expected the touch screens to continue to be an issue for low vision users if staff were not adequately trained how to adapt them for the situation.

Some low vision users had been asked at other businesses to disclose their PIN for a staff member to input it on their behalf.

The consideration others gave to those who had low or impaired vision, which made a significant difference to daily routines.

Often it was what seemed a little thing, could make a big difference both for better or worse.

The braille patterns laid at an intersection were a good example, Ms Mayhew said.

The tactile tiles were designed to give essential information about the intersection such as hazards, crossings, steps and other dangers.

But some new tactile tiles in the CBD direct low vision users into the middle of the intersection.

"They’re not in the correct place," the pair said.

Ms Mayhew and Ms Garden were disappointed the council had not picked up on the error while redoing the road surface.

By Toni McDonald