Stage set for 15th showcase

Polyfest programme and events lead Peta Kuresa (left) and Youth Mentoring rangatahi lead Angelina Nikora-Wilson are proud to showcase 15 years of Murihiku Polyfest.

The Mīharo Murihiku Polyfest returns to Waihōpai next week, celebrating 15 years of bringing the best of Polynesian culture in song and dance to the Southland stage.

Polyfest programme and events lead Peta Kuresa said a community showcase had been added to mark the 15-year milestone.

"We know that our Māori and Pasifika whānau perform intergenerationally, and so we wanted to provide an opportunity to get on the stage along with your nannie," she said.

"The other new addition is the high school showcase which celebrates our year 13 students who will be moving on.

"So this gives them their last chance to perform with their peers."

Focusing on family is a key theme of this year’s Polyfest which has led to rangatahi taking leadership roles in the operation of the popular annual event.

Mīharo Murihiku Trust general manager Tania Carran said they had been running their Whakamanahia Te Rangatahi — Youth Mentoring programme alongside the Polyfest preparations.

"Students have been attending workshops from the start of this year on Te Tiriti, culture and identity, what they’re passionate about and career paths."

Polyfest student volunteers level up at their workshop before they serve at Murihiku Polyfest next week. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Extra workshops on Polyfest and the arts had given them options to choose what parts of the programme they wanted to do, she said.

Rangatahi have picked up different skills, from backstage operations to audiovisual work and hosting VIP guests.

Youth Mentoring rangatahi lead Anjelina Nikora-Wilson said these were tools they could apply while they volunteered at Polyfest and could also use in the future.

Central Southland College student Tania Gilliland, 17, had been a regular Polyfest volunteer and credited the programme for growing her confidence as a leader.

Southland Boys’ High School student Elliot Cunningham, 17, echoed her thoughts and felt the programme helped him learn about his own culture as well as other people’s cultures.

"I’m looking forward to making better connections with the other volunteers on this programme and seeing the faces of all the different kids who will be performing their items," Elliot said

A record 8500 performers including early childhood learners and adults would be gracing the Polyfest stage this year.

Mīharo Murihiku Trust wanted to thank community organisations including Number 10, the Graham Dingle Foundation and ADL South Island for their support and volunteering their time for the event.

■Mīharo Murihiku Polyfest 15, August 26-30, ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, gold coin entry.