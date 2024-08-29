Star power on and off dance floor

Former Dancing With the Stars and Truebliss popstar Megan Alatini will be returning to the judge’s seat. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

It won’t just be the dance floor that will be filled with stars during this year’sfundraiser. The event, on September 7, will feature an impressive lineup of judges as well.

Former Dancing With the Stars competitor and Truebliss pop star Megan Alatini will be returning to the judge’s seat along with local singer Suzanne Prentice and Rock’n’Roll Club champs Shaun and Hayley Birchall.

Alatini says she is really excited to return to Southland to be part of such a fun event.

"I believe that this time it's the best of the best with all past dancers returning, so I think we are set for a very fun night.

"I'm always excited to make my way back to one of my old hometowns (Invercargill), so I'm just super grateful for the invitation to be back and there's a little bit of entertainment attached to it so it is even better."

Alatini believed one of the major differences from the event was to be focused on people who were not "exactly experts".

"I know some of them are totally out of their comfort zone, which I've experienced with Rocking With the Stars before — which is what makes it so much fun and such a unique element.

"But to be honest it is much easier being a judge than a contestant."

She said she would be looking for an entertainment factor as a judge,

"I would like to see some unique and creative elements that some of our experts, well, our celebs, may have and what they are going to bring as a point of difference to not just impress the judges, but really to entertain the crowd.

"So I'm going to sit back and really enjoy watching them give it a good go."

Prentice has been involved in the event from the start but was never able to join as a dancer.

"It requires so much time for practising and unfortunately I am away from town quite a lot for my own shows.

"I would love to be part of it as a dancer, but I could not commit the time. But I always try to be involved in some way."

She believed it was a great event for many reasons.

"It’s great for the people who take part in it — they learn other skills — it’s great to for the audience as it is so much fun, but it is also a great community event that helps one of our charities or help somebody in our community which is the most important."

To complete the judges lineup are the experienced rock’n’roll dancers, Hayley and Shaun Birchall, of Christchurch.

"This is all a little bit new to me because normally, I'm coaching more than I'm judging.

"I mean, yeah, coaching, judging, it's all the same thing — you're looking at it, you're critiquing it.You tell them how things could have gone a little bit better, but on a whole, I just want to encourage them and see big smiles on their faces and see them having a good time."