Store rebrand offers more choice

It is out with the old and in with the big, bold and blue at Southland’s newest Fresh Choice store in Otautau.

The store is now one of only two Southland-based Fresh Choice supermarkets — with the other in Te Anau.

Supermarket owners Graham Sinton and Sandra Nicolson moved to the rural township from Auckland eight and a-half years ago to take up the opportunity to own the store, which was then branded Supervalue.

It was the first time Mr Sinton had been involved in the grocery trade, but Ms Nicolson had owned a superette in Clevedon.

Mr Sinton drove trucks for 40 years before taking the leap of faith with his partner to move south.

"But either way we were coming to the South Island.

"I just got sick of the rat-race and the traffic."

The pair made the jaunt south in their self-contained motor home, which also became home at the back of the store for the next nine months until they found a permanent home.

Ms Nicholson fielded key phone calls during the drive.

"We stopped off in Christchurch on the way through and met up with lawyers and accountants.

The transition from an Auckland lifestyle into a rural community took time, Mr Sinton said.

"Like when you shut the shop up by 7 o’clock at night and you walk outside — you can fire a shotgun down the main street and not hit anything.

"I had to get used to it, but I love it," Mr Sinton said.

Both the Supervalue and Fresh Choice brands operated as part of the international Progressive Enterprises grocery chain.

It was Progressive’s decision to phase out the Supervalue brand, he said.

The store was the oldest store Progressive had on its books, Mr Sinton said.

As part of the rebrand, the couple focused on refreshing the overall look of the store, which included restoring the original floor.

"We’ve had people come to the door and their chin just drops. They just go ‘Wow’."

"Everybody is commenting on the floors.

"It’s probably one of the last stores in New Zealand with a wooden floor."

Ms Nicolson said new shelving had allowed them to introduce 500 extra lines for their Western Southland customers.

"We’ve just really freshened the store up.

The refurbishment started on February 9.

"It’s pretty much from then on, it’s been day and night until the opening on the 12th."

She believed the rebrand had been a good move for the rural community as it allowed people closer access to more competitive prices.

Some customers had initially struggled with the refit process, she said.

"But they’ve come back and they’ve commented just how nice it has and what a pleasure it is to come into the shop."

Since the official opening by Woolworths New Zealand operations manager David Callaghan on March 12, new customers had also been attracted to the bright blue store.

The opening had been a community occasion, with the Otautau School kapa haka group performing at the official event, she said.

Mr Sinton said his 85-year-old mother Thelma had a sneaky surprise for him as she appeared from the crowd to cut the opening ribbon.

- By Toni McDonald