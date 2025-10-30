Swimmer triumphs at Masters Games

Photo: supplied

Terry King displays his medal haul at the Australian Institute of Sport pool in Canberra, following a triumphant showing at the 2025 Australian Masters Games last weekend. The former Invercargill city councillor and Grey Power NZ president made waves at the Australian Masters Games with a remarkable medal haul across two packed days of competition.

A cancer survivor and long-time advocate for senior wellbeing, King earned five medals — silvers in 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and bronze in 50m freestyle.

With over 950 entries and 246 swimmers in attendance, King’s achievements stood out.

"I swim for health, for Southland, and for those who think their best years are behind them," he said.

His medals — etched with Canberra’s skyline — are now on display back home in Invercargill. — Allied Media