T4 Group shows strong commitment

T4 Group Data Centre executive director Dean Addie.

T4 Group, New Zealand’s leading provider of hyper-scale co-location sustainable and green data centres, continues its unwavering commitment to regional development and community connectivity, when the two regions they support, Northland Taniwha and Southland Stags, go head-to-head this weekend.

T4 Group takes pride in being an integral part of both Northland and Southland communities.

The company’s presence in these regions extends beyond business, as they actively engage in community initiatives, sponsor local events, and support grassroots efforts to promote growth and development.

Being a jersey supporter for Taniwha, providing laptops for coaches and a box sponsor for the Stags shows their commitment and passion across all facets of the game.

The rugby game between Northland and Southland has sparked spirited banter at T4 Group, adding an extra layer of excitement to the occasion. This friendly rivalry reflects the company’s core values, where dedication to their regions is mirrored in their dedication to excellence, resulting in wanting a win for each side.

T4 Group executive director Dean Addie emphasised the importance of fostering strong connections with the communities they served.

"We are passionate rugby supporters. As a Southlander through and through, I am exhilarated about the new industry we are bringing to our region. However, we also have a fantastic business in Northland, and we cherish the community we are part of there. Our involvement in both regions allows us to build stronger ties and contribute to their prosperity, we are so excited we have a dollar each way."

As the game approaches, Dean will proudly don the Southland jersey but remains true to the spirit of unity. "I think I will celebrate either way," he said.

"This game gives us a wonderful platform to showcase our commitment to our communities."

For more information about T4 Group and their sustainable data centres, please visit www.t4group.nz.

About T4 Group:

T4 Group is at the forefront of the sustainable data centre revolution in New Zealand. Their focus on building agile networks that harness new technology sets them apart as leaders in the industry. With head offices in Southland, they proudly serve both Southland and Northland regions, showcasing a strong commitment to community connectivity and regional growth.