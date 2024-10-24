Talented musicians set to rock out for halloween

Everything is set for a howling halloween at the Southland Musician’s Club on November 1.

Halloween Party organiser Bill Wilkes said despite it feeling like he was herding cats for a while, he had managed to secure a great lineup of talented Southland musicians for a fun evening.

Five bands would each take their turn on the stage to present a wide variety of genres to the crowd.

Southland’s top indie pop band, Hoodaki, a three-piece band who were winners of Radio Southland’s 2024 Song of the Year, would feature during the evening’s lineup.

Those who attended the 2024 Revitalise Festival might remember chilling to sounds from Ronnie Stash & The Resistance — an Invercargill band with a distinct reggae-rock vibe with a dash of metal, Mr Wilkes said.

Daley Blues — playing their sweet soulful blues and other tunes — would also be on hand to rock the night away.

While Black Glacier’s instrumental beats were bound offer a change of pace, the new three piece progressive metal edge band, made up of people from the Southern Institute of Technology music scene, would be on hand to help set the mood for the big finale, he said.

Although the band had shifted away from vocals to focus instrumentals, "there’s a lot happening musically to make up for the vocals", he said.

Band of Bluffies — Southland’s four-piece, hard rock/heavy metal cover band, covering the biggest hits from all eras, are to be the evening’s headline spot and bound to be crowd favourite.

Mr Wilkes expected the crowd to really be rocking by the time Band of Bluffies finished their set.

Although the evening was being promoted as a Halloween Party, fancy dress was optional, he said.

"It’s a guaranteed great night out so come in costume if you please."

The party starts at 7pm, $10 on the door. — APL