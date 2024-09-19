Tough round to pick for tipsters

I can't really say there were any upsets over the weekend but there were a couple of surprises around some margins. But there was a big upset in the Serengeti early this morning. I spotted a big pride of lions out for a morning stroll with a swag of cubs when they spotted a rambunctious warthog doing his stuff in the dirt a couple of hundred metres away.

Six of the lions (female) started circling our unsuspecting hero and closed in from all sides but, at the last second, our pugnacious warthog spied a gap in their defences and disappeared into the ether much to the chagrin of our dumbfounded lions. Bonus point win to the warthog!

Canterbury did enough to beat the Stags at Rugby Park but the locals, as usual, fought to the wire. Otago, after nearly upsetting Wellington midweek, totally capitulated to Counties in Manukau.

Southland, in my book, can't make the eight and I'm afraid Otago will go the same way.

Waikato thumped the Magpies in a real turn-up and Tasman are now the only unbeaten side, having retained the Shield over Wellington and consigning them to their first loss.

What is going on with Southland’s favourite son, Simon from GJs, who tallied the lowest score for the second week in a row to tumble to second last with six points? Conversely my man Grant, of Carpets and Drapes, had the top score of 16 to race up the table. He is now only three points last and breathing fire! Shane from GWDs has gone past Jo from Deep South to lead by two points.

So what happens this weekend?

Hawke’s Bay are coming off a thrashing and host Taranaki, who also got towelled up at the weekend, so it’s a tough one to start the round. Toss of a coin, Taranaki (12-).

The Taniwha are at home to neighbours North Harbour and the boys from the bridge are just outside the eight and striking form so Harbour (12-).

Canterbury (12-) take on Counties and the Manukau lads will be sniffing an upset and consolidating their position in the eight. I'll stick with the Red and Blacks but it will be close.

Wellington (12-) will bounce back at home over BOP but again, there’s nothing in it.

Waikato welcome Tasman to Hamilton but let's be honest, nobody likes the place! Tasman (12-) to remain unbeaten.

Auckland (12-) host the mighty Stags and while it might be a kilometre too far for Southland, they'll go down in a blaze of glory.

Wooden spoon swallowers Manawatu have Otago (13+) visiting and the Blue and Golds have no option but a bonus point win to keep their season going.

In next week’s midweek fixture, Taranaki host North Harbour and it's too close to call. Perhaps the Amber and Blacks (12-).

Good luck with your tipping, you'll need it.