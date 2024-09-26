Vibrant celebration

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Malayali Club Southland recently celebrated Onam 2024 with enthusiasm at the Wallacetown Community Centre.

Club president Prajeesh Bhargavan said the Onam was the vibrant harvest festival of Kerala.

"It symbolises unity, prosperity, and cultural heritage."

The event featured an array of cultural programmes, bringing together the Malayali community of Southland in a festive spirit.

It included traditional performances like Fusion Thiruvathira, solo dance performances by children, singing, and various cultural showcases. There were also games like tug-of-war, and a lucky draw.

Mr Bhargavan said the event's highlight was the Onasadya, an elaborate 32-item feast prepared by club members – a first for Invercargill.

"The Malayali Club Southland extends its heartfelt thanks to the community for their support in making this Onam celebration a memorable one."