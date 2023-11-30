Thursday, 30 November 2023

Wheels rolling for Refuge

    PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON
    Southern Grilles & Gasoline member Rob Singleton and Invercargill Women’s Refuge manager Cathy Robertson with toys donated on the Santa Cruz Toy Run last Friday night. 

    There were plenty of vehicles in the Santa Cruz Toy Run, organised by the Southern Grilles & Gasoline vehicle club last Friday night. Drivers gathered at the Newfield Tavern in Invercargill, departing on a cruise around the city with people donating toys of their choice to the Invercargill Women’s Refuge. 