Wheels rolling for Refuge

PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Southern Grilles & Gasoline member Rob Singleton and Invercargill Women’s Refuge manager Cathy Robertson with toys donated on the Santa Cruz Toy Run last Friday night.

PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

There were plenty of vehicles in the Santa Cruz Toy Run, organised by the Southern Grilles & Gasoline vehicle club last Friday night. Drivers gathered at the Newfield Tavern in Invercargill, departing on a cruise around the city with people donating toys of their choice to the Invercargill Women’s Refuge.