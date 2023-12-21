Wishing everyone a safe summer in this El Nino weather pattern

With the prevailing El Nino weather pattern, summer temperatures in Murihiku Southland are predicted to be hot, though variable, with more rain and wind than normal.

On hot days, our beautiful rivers, lakes and beaches beckon. Whether you’re on the water or in the water, make sure safety is your priority.

If you’re on the water, Environment Southland’s maritime team will be active on waterways, working to encourage safe boating behaviour — and if you’re heading to Fiordland, you’ll need a clean-vessel pass.

If you want to get in the water, keep an eye on safe places to swim.

Environment Southland monitors popular swimming spots for harmful bacteria that affect water quality and can make you sick. From December until the end of March, we update our monitoring results weekly.

We also monitor for toxic algae, which produce toxins harmful to animals and humans. It is not safe to swim in rivers with toxic algae.

Our website has real-time updates info about rivers, swimming sites and more, so before you get on to or into the water this summer, check our website for the latest information, or install the free Antenno app.

Our office is closed from 1pm tomorrow until 8am on January 3 but we are on call for urgent situations.

Have a fun and safe summer.

Environment Southland chief executive Wilma Falconer