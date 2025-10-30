World championship heats to thrill Winton

One of the biggest international events to come to Winton is set for Central Southland Raceway, Sunday, November 9.

Ten of the world’s best harness racing drivers descend on the town on that day to fight out the fifth of six rounds of the World Drivers Championship 2025.

The drivers come from Italy, US, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, Germany, France, Finland and of course New Zealand — represented by seven-time New Zealand champion Blair Orange.

Racing will begin at noon on the day and a full day of races will be highlighted by four championship heats.

Drivers would be matched to horses in each heat through a random draw, ensuring a level playing field and points were awarded based on race finishes.

Great prizes will be offered in the Ladies’ Fashion In The Field competition.

Judges would be looking for the most stylish and best dressed woman so hats and heels were essential.

Hospitality and sponsorship opportunities were almost sold out, so get in quick.

Trackside marquee packages were also available for groups of all sizes.

To make inquiries or arrange sponsorship or hospitality bookings contact the Winton Harness Racing Club through Lindsay Beer at either 021 351-499 or at lindsay.beer@xtra.co.nz

Full information on the Harness Racing World Driving Championship is available at www.wdc.25.nz— Allied Media