Cycle tour postponed due to cleanup efforts

The peloton makes its way around Te Waewae Bay towards Tuatapere during last year’s Tour of Southland. PHOTO: STUDIO JUBB

The "tough call" has been made to postpone next week’s SBS Bank Tour of Southland in the wake of last week’s unprecedented weather event.

The event will now take place from January 18-24, 2026.

In a statement, Cycling Southland president Julian Ineson said the organisation had been liaising with a range of stakeholders, including sponsors, funders, local councils and PowerNet and had taken their advice on board.

"This has been a really tough call to make, but we believe it’s the right one given the severity of the damage across Southland and the fluid nature of the cleanup," he said.

A number of factors were taken into account when rescheduling, including accommodation availability, the international cycling calendar, other major Southland events, and traffic management planning, all of which needed to align to make the event viable.

Cycling Southland President Julian Ineson said the organisation was acutely aware of the importance of providing clarity to teams and stakeholders as early as possible.

“Teams, sponsors, and volunteers all rely on certainty to plan their involvement, and we wanted to ensure that any decision was made with both care and urgency. The Tour is an integral part of the Southland sporting calendar, and we’re committed to delivering another outstanding event in 2026."

Tour director Waine Harding said he was pleased an alternative solution had been found to allow the Tour to proceed.

“It was important to explore every possible option to keep the event on the calendar.

"I’m delighted we’ve been able to find a pathway forward that supports riders, teams, and the wider Southland community." — Allied Media