16-year-old surprised to win player of the year

Pioneer Rugby Club women’s team member Leila Hill is Rugby Southland’s women’s player of the year. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Leila Hill was surprised to be named Rugby Southland women’s player of the year.

The Blue Mountain College pupil was a member of the Southland Hinds, the Eastern under-18 secondary school team and played club rugby for Pioneer women’s team after she turned 16 in May.

She was not expecting the award, Leila said.

"I thought I was too young."

Her favourite position was lock.

"I like tackling someone ... running with the ball."

She was aiming to become a Black Fern and was prepared to work hard to achieve her goal.

"What you put in is what you get out."

She is inspired by Black Fern Amy Rule, who grew up in Riverton and made the national side.

Leila scored several tries during the season.

She enjoyed "the step up" when she started playing senior women’s rugby.

Leila and her twin Riley started playing rippa rugby when they were 4 years old and their brother Flynn, who is 9 months older, started playing.