21.4% increase only solution: councillor

Gore Mayor Ben Bell says the significance of the rates increase those in the district are facing has not been lost on him.

The council approved a 21.4% rates increase last Tuesday.

The increase was a result of the 2024-25 annual plan. Four councillors voted against the recommendation, while the other seven voted in favour.

Crs Joe Stringer, Robert McKenzie, Glenys Dickson and John Gardyne voted against the confirmation of rates.

Cr McKenzie said it was the council’s job to run a "tight ship" at all times.

"I don’t want to see the same mistakes made by this council that I believe have been made in the past.

"I ask myself, do shiny new buildings help put food on ratepayers tables? I think not," he said.

The Gore District Council and other councils needed to say "no" to central government, he said.

"[The] government needs to understand right now that this is not working."

Cr Bronwyn Reid said there were no other solutions.

"Voting no is no more than political grandstanding at best and negligence at worst.

"There are currently no other solutions than what is proposed tonight."

Mr Bell said he would be the first to admit that the process could have been done better.

"We need to be transparent about the hard calls we make and bring ratepayers along on that journey with us."

He shared the frustration of the ratepayers, he said.

"The unsustainable rate increase is seriously affecting the wellbeing of numerous citizens across a spectrum of ages and we fully understand and share the frustration that’s been expressed."

Discontinuing services and the selling of assets had been discussed by council.

"Without good comprehensive reporting, the flow- of effects in the short term could cause more harm than good.

"Despite the decisions of the past it is our responsibility as elected members here today to ensure that we continue to maintain the levels of service that the community expect and deserve."

