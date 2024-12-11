Meet with farmers lives up to name

Prime Minister Chris Luxon addresses the crowd at a meeting in Waimumu last Wednesday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

If restoring confidence in farmers was the goal, Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay more than succeeded at their public meeting in the South last Wednesday.

The two were in Waimumu, near Gore, at a "Restoring Farmers’ Confidence" public meeting. Similar meetings have taken place at Mystery Creek and Ashburton and a crowd of about 300 turned up last week.

Mr Luxon told the crowd the agricultural sector was the backbone of New Zealand’s economy.

"Agriculture, the rural sector, is our biggest and most important economic driver. You know this, and I think the rest of New Zealand is starting to understand it," he said.

"You feed around 40 million people all around the world, you drive about 80% of all our goods exports.

"For every man, woman and child around New Zealand you generate $10,000 per person," Mr Luxon said.

Mr Luxon spoke of the need to invest in agricultural technology, the legislative issues farmers were facing and said it was time to change the mindset around farming.

"I want you to know you [farmers] are deeply valued by this government and will continue to be so," he said.

Mr Luxon’s announced new policy around trees being grown on productive farming land.

"Today we are announcing we want to get a better balance between forestry and farming.

"We’re also announcing a moratorium on conversions of wholesale farmland to carbon farming," he said.

The changes included caps on exotic forestry on land-use classification (LUC) farmland, flexibility for farmers to use 25% of their LUC 1-6 land for forestry for the ETS and for landowners to have their LUC categorisation reassessed at the property level.

Mr McClay followed on with more discussion on the government’s work to cut legislative red tape, and the importance of farming.

Mr McClay also said new trade opportunity might be on the horizon for sheep and lamb farmers with Saudi Arabia, reminiscent of a similar deal with Iran.

Afterwards everyone enjoyed a barbecue lunch and spoke with those in attendance.