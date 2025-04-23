Long service celebrated by wider community

Jacque Lloyd retired from her role at O’Connor Richmond last Thursday after working for the company for 40 years, and says she is ready for a well earned break and to live life on her terms. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

After four decades working for O’Connor Richmond, Jacque Lloyd has put the keyboard away and is now looking at a new life free from early starts.

Mrs Lloyd first began her career as a computer operator fresh out of Southland Polytechnic at Kearney O’Connor & Co.

After their merger with Richmond Bone & Co, Mrs Lloyd stayed on, working as an accounting clerk for the rest of her tenure, and said she chose a great company to spend her professional life with.

"They’ve been awesome bosses.

"Great when I’ve been sick, just amazing.

"Also a great bunch of girls and men to work with, great clients," she said.

When Mrs Lloyd tendered her resignation, the firm organised an celebration at the Gore Town and Country club to celebrate the longtime employee.

Staff and clients came out to give thanks, send their regards, and Mrs Lloyd said the key to these good relationship was being there with professional advice with a smile.

"As one of my clients wrote in my card, it was about the positivity.

"[It’s about] always being there to help no matter what they had done, we just got it sorted.

"It’s eagerness, enthusiasm, positivity all the way.

"Never making a fuss, just being there to help," she said.

Mrs Lloyd said the job was never a drag for her, as the firm had a great and friendly atmosphere, even outside of work hours.

"We had some really fun social functions, a lot of hen parties.

"We’re not just coworkers, workmates, we’re quite close.

"We do a lot together out of work."

Medical issues had driven a bit of Mrs Lloyd’s decision to retire.

As she requires dialysis treatments, often she would be up until the early hours of the morning and back up again to go to her job.

"I’d come home from work and have to dialise.

"I would be on the machine for five hours, but that could be until one in the morning, and I’m up at seven to come to work," she said.

Mrs Lloyd said she was looking forward to a more flexible schedule with her medical condition.

"I can dialise during the day, be done at 3, and have my afternoon free, catch up with my girlfriends, go see my parents, have a coffee," she said.

