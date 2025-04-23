Four councillors resist climate change report

Andy Fraser. Photo: Allied Press files

Contention over a framework for climate change at last week’s Gore District Council meeting led to four councillors voting against even receiving the report.

The Southland Climate Change Working Group Regional Framework for Action update was presented by Regional Climate Change Working Group co-chairman Phil Morrison.

The report explores strategies and aspirations for regions moving forward regarding climate change, including an outline for leadership, science, planning for the future and reduction of carbon footprint.

The framework will provide a process to continue action for climate change, which will be adapted alongside the long-term plans every three years.

However, not all councillors were on board, with many voicing their concerns as to how this would affect the mostly rural district.

Cr Andy Fraser expressed concerns over driving away potential business and turning people away from the district but Mr Morrison said there was a spirit of co-operation and innovation to fighting this issue.

"What we’ve seen in recent months is [local and central government] are not the only actors responding to climate change.

"[We see] industry responding to the challenges of adapting business, primary producers exploring how to reduce emissions — everyone has a part to play," he said.

Cr Glenys Dickson expressed her concern with creating policy over climate, especially considering how intertwined the Gore district was with the rural sector.

Cr John Gardyne said he felt as though agriculture was being pegged as a dirty deed, and pointed to how important farming was for the sector.

"Be careful about what we sign up to, what we agree to. Do we want to feed the world, or make it a tree plantation for people to grab money and take it overseas?" he said.

Crs Fraser, Joe Stringer, Gardyne and Stewart MacDonell subsequently voted against the motion to receive the report.

