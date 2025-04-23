Between you and me

Mia Tauti, 12, of Gore.

I’m watching American Housewife on Disney — I saw a trailer for it and it looked like something I would like.

• What are you reading and why?

I read a lot of books like, I read The Summer I Turned Pretty, there’s a series of them. It just interests me.

• What are you listening to and why?

I listen to a lot of playlists on Spotify, country, I love my country music. Luke Combs is my favourite.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

I’m a swimmer, I do competitive swimming. So, I swim most weekends, do competitions in Invercargill, Dunedin. I’ve got one in Wānaka this weekend.

• Favourite place in Gore?

Cafe Ambience, where I work. I like working here, it keeps me busy on the days I haven’t got much to do.