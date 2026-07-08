Solar the sunnier option

There have been some major recent announcements centred around saving you money.

Power prices are biting. A re-elected National government will help lower power bills and strengthen New Zealand’s energy resilience by supporting households to take up solar power.

We will introduce a Home Energy Fund, offering low-interest, long-term loans that are repaid over time through rates so households can invest in solar, batteries, insulation and other energy resilience measures without the large upfront costs.

National will also remove planning rules that make it hard for New Zealanders to generate their own power on their home or farm.

Under the new Resource Management system, National will make small-scale renewables largely permitted as of right, so rooftop solar can be installed without a consent; put ground-mounted solar on farms as a permitted activity, with sensible safeguards; add small-scale battery storage as of right; and run small micro-hydro for on-site use, subject to standard environmental conditions.

I’ve previously written in The Ensign about the benefits a dairy farm in Drummond is enjoying after transitioning to solar. They’re seeing an 85%-90% percent reduction in energy costs.

There is an excellent opportunity for residents of places like Gore to do the same.

Another major policy is around KiwiSaver. To give every child the best start to building financial security, from July 1, 2027, National will automatically enrol every baby born in New Zealand into KiwiSaver at birth and contribute a $1500 Baby Boost payment to kick-start their savings. We’re also supporting mums and dads to continue building their KiwiSaver while on paid parental leave.

Another major announcement which will benefit Gore has been the funding boost for local GP clinics.

The new funding deal will keep GP visit costs the same for patients as last year and will update the way GP clinics are funded for the first time in 20 years.

In a new move, funding will go beyond age and sex to also include multi-morbidity, rurality and socioeconomic deprivation.

Rural and remote practices face higher demand and greater challenges in delivering care. This change ensures a patient in a small rural town is valued just as much as one in a major city. Ensuring patients have access to timely GP appointments is why this government has been so focused on responsible fiscal management.

Speaking of the economy, the financial statements of the government for the 11 months to May show core Crown revenue up $1.7 billion on the forecasts in the Budget and core Crown expenses $900 million lower than forecast.

The operating deficit was $6.8b, $3b lower than forecast and net core Crown debt is now $3.2b lower than forecast.

Exports are a huge contributor, with a record $64b generated in the last year. Dairy has been strong, as has beef, while sheep meat and wool prices are the best they’ve been for a long time.

This success is driven by policies that back our farmers and rural communities, creating more jobs, higher wages, and greater opportunities.