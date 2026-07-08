Cultures come together for festival

West Gore School pupils Mieke Dold, 8, Katelynne Du Plessis, 8, Anere Van Der Berg, 11, and Izette Van Den Heever, 10, are proud their South African heritage was on show at the school’s cultural festival last week. PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

West Gore School has celebrated being a home-away-from-home for pupils from other countries.

Last week, the 160-strong West Gore School held its cultural festival, titled Under One Sky.

Principal Linda Fraser said the event was a celebration of the caring community the school provided for its many pupils who came from countries other than New Zealand.

"They don’t see barriers, they see friends," Mrs Fraser said.

"They play together, learn together, laugh together and celebrate together, regardless of nationality, language or background.

"In doing so, they show us what truly belonging looks like."

The community event involved shared food, about 60 plates from various cultures and countries including Tonga, the Philippines, India, Holland, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Food familiar to New Zealand was there too, which included Māori delicacies and family favourites.

South African pupil Anere Van Der Berg, 11, who moved to New Zealand four years ago, said the event was about more than eating food from different countries.

"You’re representing the things you have in South Africa, you’re representing everything ... You feel closer [to home]," she said.

Another South African pupil, Izette Van Den Heever, 10, who had been in New Zealand for six years, said the event educated the school.

"You like to share your food and traditions, so people know more about you and your culture," she said.

The event continued into the night with a range of performances.

An introductory speech was delivered by pupils Laya and Ava, who emphasised the significance of Matariki, which is celebrated at the end of this week.

The event was hosted by Kirstin Chittock, who hosts a weekly local radio show.

Room one performed a country line dance, room two recited nursery rhymes, room three completed a Fijian dance, and room four delivered a digital presentation about Indian culture, strutting their stuff in a dance inspired by the South Asian nation’s national bird, the peacock.

Room 12 performed a dance that represented multiple cultures coming together, and a video explained the rules of traditional Filipino tag game tumbang preso.

A trio of pupils performed with drums, a Scottish Highland dance was performed and an Indian dance by three pupils dressed in traditional costume completed the event.

The performances were met with roaring applause from the dozens who turned out to support the event.