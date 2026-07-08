Barbarians through to final

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A second-half semifinal comeback by the Barbarians means they will face Pirates Old Boys in the Galbraith Shield final next weekend.

The home team got off to a slow start at the Gore A&P Showgrounds, falling behind by 10 points against the Star premier men’s team early in the first half, their only points on the board a penalty kick from vice-captain Taylor Peterson.

But as the weather got worse in the second half, the Barbarians came alive.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Star were held scoreless in the second half as the Barbarians scored 20 points in quick succession thanks to tries by Charlie Marsh, James Holland and Brenton Howden.

Pirates Old Boys defeated Woodlands 26-14 in their semifinal.

The final will be played at Oreti Park, Invercargill, on Saturday at 2.30pm.