NZ, Australian armies to descend on district for major exercise

A major military exercise is taking place in the Gore district this month.

Up to 500 personnel from the New Zealand Army regular and reserve forces and Australian Army reserve members will be descending on the Hokonui Hills and Waikaia areas, from July 17-28.

Exercise Tauwharenīkau, an annual Reserve Force collective training activity, will involve troop, vehicle and aircraft movements over the 10-day period.

Soldiers will be carrying weapons, a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) advisory said.

Blank rounds and pyrotechnics would be used throughout the exercise and in particular in the hills above Waikaia on July 25, between 5am and noon, the advisory said.

Further comment from the NZDF was not available. — Allied Media