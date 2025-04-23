Walk of the cross marks Good Friday

PHOTO: REPORT GERRIT DOPPENBERG

On Good Friday, members of various churches in Gore gathered together at the clocktower just before noon to begin the walk of the cross.

Seventy-two Presbyterians, Catholics, Baptists, Calvinists and Anglicans attended with a representative of each denomination reading scripture and leading a prayer, before everyone sang a hymn.

The congregation started at the clocktower, moving to the courthouse, police station, along Main St towards the war memorial, before finishing at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church for lunch.

Convener of the walk Keith Gover said the event was a great way for all walks of Christianity to come together, and this was a major part of why the walk had continued.

"I think it’s one of the strengths of what we do.

"Churches, each denomination tends to be quite insulated for all sorts of reasons.

"And so it’s good, we’re not all that good at getting together so it’s extra good when we do," he said.

Mr Gover said this year, although there were slightly fewer walkers, he was happy with how it went.

"[It was] very positive.

"There’s a few less than usual for some reason.

"The majority of people here are an older framework, but there’s a few young people hanging around," he said.