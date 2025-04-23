New policy to help council staff with unruly customers

The Gore District Council will now be able to protect its staff against unruly customers, as last week the council voted in a new policy targeting bad behaviour.

The policy was first brought to an assets and infrastructure meeting as a solution to potential health and safety risks for staff dealing with abuse.

Following last week’s meeting, the policy is in place and council staff have guidelines for dealing with the small minority of unruly customers.

Mayor Ben Bell said, on the topic of interactions with the public, at recent consultation meetings people were behaving well.

"Thanks to the public for being respectful.

"There was no swearing or aggression.

"People might be upset, but they’re keeping respectful and concise," he said.

However Mr Bell said the same respectful energy should be kept on the internet as in person.

"With the online stuff out there, think before targeting individuals, whether they be elected members or staff.

"It’s a free space, but we’re people at the end of the day."

• The Mataura Community Board will be down a board member, after next in line Constance Waihape declined the offer to be appointed.

The board agreed to not fill the position, which will stay empty until the upcoming election.

